T20 World Cup 2024: Remnants of three Ws lie in bad state

Barbados: The cab driver says, as they typically do when passing a monument of significance in this part of the world, “…there is the statue for the Ws’.

You can see it from the road, from the traffic light in the University of the West Indies campus area, three heads as one, facing an ignored park. The monument is just there, standing in the sun with some people smoking, presumably cigarettes, milling about.

You could’ve missed the entire scene, though. That’s how unostentatious it is.