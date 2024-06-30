T20 World Cup 2024: Two greats bow out on a high

While Kohli was able to overcome that in the Indian Premier League, it was always going to be a difficult proposition at a World Cup where the pitches are changing nearly every game.

It didn’t help either that he was desperate to make a point, he even admitted to it at the post-match presentation. Well, how could he not? He had scored 151 runs from, eight games at an average of 18.87 - his worst tournament as a batter by some stretch - while throwing his hands at the ball without being in good positions. He was asked to be a powerplay assassin when he could only be a grafter.

"Great lesson for me, really humbled by the game big time. Put my head down and ego on the side. If you think you are everything and can do wonders, you are nothing. You have to put your head down and respect the situation. And God showed me that if you get too ahead of yourself, then I will pull you back and I will keep you in your spot,” he said there.