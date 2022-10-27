T20 World Cup: India beat Netherlands by 56 runs

T20 World Cup: India beat Netherlands by 56 runs

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Oct 27 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 16:14 ist
T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands. Credit: AP Photo

India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9.

India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India.

Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands.

Brief Score:

India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

The Netherlands: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Arshdeep Singh 2/37).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

T20 World Cup
T20
Cricket
Team India
Netherlands
Sports News

What's Brewing

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

 