T20 World Cup semi-final: Kohli & Hardik's 50s take India to 168 against England

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:19 ist
Virat Kohli (L) and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. Credit: AFP Photo

Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for five against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament.

But it was Pandya who propped up India's total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran.

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.

Brief Scores:

India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).

 

