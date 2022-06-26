India opt to field against Ireland in first T20I

T20I: India opt to field against Ireland, Umran Malik to debut

India will be lead by Hardik Pandya

PTI
PTI, Malahide,
  • Jun 26 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 21:17 ist
India's Harshal Patel warms up ahead of the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India at Malahide cricket club, in Dublin. Credit: PTI Photo

India won the toss and opted to field against Ireland in the first T20I on Sunday.

Pacer Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss. Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland.

India will be lead by Hardik Pandya.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Team India
T20I
T20 International
Ireland

What's Brewing

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 