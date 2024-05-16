T20WC: Cricket Scotland announces Nandini dairy as team's official sponsor

Glasgow: Cricket Scotland has announced India's Karnataka-based Nandini dairy as the official sponsor of its national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The Nandini logo will be present on the leading arm of Scotland men's playing shirts at the tournament, which takes place in West Indies and USA from June 2.

"Cricket Scotland and Karnataka Milk Federation are pleased to announce Nandini as the official sponsor of the Scotland men's team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the country's cricket body wrote on X.