‘Tackling Jadeja, Ashwin is key’

India are the odds-on favourites to triumph in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh that kicks off here on Thursday. Not only did they white-wash South Africa 3-0 recently to register a record 11th consecutive Test series at home, but they have also beaten Bangladesh seven times in nine Tests. Three of them were innings victories and one being by 10 wickets. India simply have bossed Bangladesh.

Top-order batsman Mohammed Mithun, while agreeing India are extremely tough opponents to face in their own backyard, drew confidence from the victory in the opening T20I at New Delhi — it was The Tigers’ first win over India in the shortest format.

“If we look at the past no one gave us any chance when it came to beating India in T20 and that too at their own backyard. But our players had that belief. Whenever we play, whether it is difficult or easy opponent we try to win the match. It happens sometimes and it doesn’t on other occasions. We are disappointed that we could not win the last game (third T20I) despite creating chances. At the same time now we are looking forward to do well in Test series,” said Mithun at Tuesday’s press conference.

“We get down to the field with the mindset of winning the match. It is not T20 match that we will try to win immediately. Here every session will be important. The first two hours are as important as the last two hours. So we need to win session by session to create our chances of winning the game. It is always a challenge to play against India in India and it is difficult for everyone. We will try to give our best shot.”

Mithun felt the key to success would be on tackling the threat posed by the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. “We all know the strength of their bowling line-up. We are working on how to tackle their spinners because we feel it will be difficult (to face) their spinners than pace bowlers. It is batting friendly for the first two days but afterwards, their spinners come into play as they try to attack their opponents. We are working on some technical aspects, like keeping our focus and on how to handle them.”