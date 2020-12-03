Take your hands out of pocket, you are playing for India not a club: Yuvraj Singh to Shubman Gill

India won the third ODI against Australia by 13 runs and Shubman Gill got a chance in the playing XI. He replaced Mayank Agarwal to open India's batting with Shikhar Dhawan and scored 33 runs off 39 balls.

Even though Gill earned praise for fluent strokeplay during his brief stay at the crease, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not 'impressed'.

Gill uploaded two pictures from the match on Instagram, featuring himself, and wrote in the caption, "Great feeling representing my country." He can be seen with Virat Kohli and other players in those pictures. But the fact that Shubman was seen having his hands inside pocket in one of the pictures, grabbed Yuvraj's attention.

Yuvraj Singh, known for his banters, commented, "Indeed pleasure batting alongside @virat.kohli." And then he added, "Take your hands out of pocket, you're playing for India not a club." Gill can be seen standing in the second picture with his hands inside the trouser's pockets.



India is going to play the first of the three-match T20 series on Friday.

