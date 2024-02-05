Technology got it wrong, says Stokes after Crawley's dismissal

Visakhapatnam: England skipper Ben Stokes said “technology got it wrong” with Zak Crawley’s dismissal after the opener was adjudged leg before wicket upon India’s review in the second innings of the second Test here on Monday.
Crawley rocked back to Kuldeep Yadav in an attempt to flick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the 42nd over but missed the ball that struck him on his pads.
The Indians instantly went up in arms but on-field umpire Marius Erasmus turned down their appeal, probably under the impression that it was pitching outside leg.
Kuldeep then convinced his skipper Rohit Sharma to take the review as he felt the ball was pitching in line and was confident it would go on to hit the stumps. Rohit, after deliberating for a while, gestured for the review and to the Indian team’s delight the third umpire ruled Crawley out as three reds flashed on the giant screen. Kuldeep ran in ecstasy while Crawley trudged back disappointed after falling for 73.
Stokes was unhappy with the DRS on this occasion. “Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100% which is why we have the umpire’s call. That’s why it’s in place. When it’s not 100% as everyone says, I don’t think it’s unfair for someone to say ‘I think the technology has got it wrong on this occasion’.
“And that is my personal opinion. I will say that. But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that the reason why we haven’t got the result we wanted. I’m just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that’s fair to say.”