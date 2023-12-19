Masters of the moolah: Top 5 players to watch out for in IPL 2024 mini auction

Bengaluru: The mini auctions are pretty much like the January transfer window in European football where teams just like to fill the cracks. However, some clubs who couldn’t complete the business in the summer pursue it in the winter and there have been instances where big ticket signings have been made. Similarly, there are quite a lot of heavyweight cricketers who will be pursued by the franchises on Tuesday. DH takes a look at five potential player who could rake in the moolah.
Mitchell Starc
Moment the Australian chose to end his IPL hiatus, teams would have held intense discussions as to how much they can bust their bank for the left-arm seamer. Mitchell Starc, who could be deadly on his day, is one of the premier fast bowlers in the world. Tall, possessing a potent yorker and the classic left-armer’s in-swinger, Starc is an automatic choice for captains. Add his ability to smash a few with the bat lower down the order, he’s a dangerous package. He could be laughing his way to the bank.
Gerald Coetzee
Standing 6’3’’, built like a tank and speeding in with the bandana, Gerald Coetzee is a throwback to the old where fast bowlers of his mould were a sight to behold. Coetzee is just 23 but he gave an ample display of sheer pace and talent during the recently held ODI World Cup in India where he was South Africa’s leading wicket taker with 20 scalps. Watch out for this young talent!
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindran is another young talent who is making waves in global cricket. Born to Indian parents who migrated to New Zealand for want of a better future, Ravindra, just 24 years old, showed during the World Cup that he indeed is one of the country future stars. An elegant left-handed batter, Rachin is also a good spinner and although all-rounders have seen their value dip in IPL following the arrival of the Impact Player rule, he’s quite a package to be ignored. There could be a handful of suitors for this talented cricketer.
Harshal Patel
It’s quite bizarre why Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of the 2021 Purple Cap winner and one of their primary wicket takers. Yes, Harshal Patel did go for runs last season but he still got the wickets for the Royal Challengers. Given the fact that he’s Indian and can bowl at the death with wicket-taking abilities, he could attract strong bids from a clutch of teams. For all you know, even RCB may go back for him knowing what he brings to the table.
Travis Head
Travis Head’s stunning century in the final of the ODI World Cup that played a key role in Australia lifting a record-extending sixth World Cup saw his stock in world cricket rise exponentially. When Australia chose to stick with him during the early stages of the World Cup despite him still recovering from injury, many pundits questioned their strategy considering the amount of talent available back home. But the management stuck with him and he gave an ample demonstration of his destructive abilities with two centuries, the second coming in the final. Brace up for some Head-spinning numbers!