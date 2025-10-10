<p>The mystery over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup </a>trophy continues as latest reports emerge that it has been locked at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai with instructions that it should not be moved or handed over without the approval of its chairman Mohsin Naqvi.</p><p>It may be recalled that the trophy was not presented to the victorious Indian team after its refusal to accept it from ACC chief Naqvi.</p>.Explained | The Trophy Mystery: Where is the Asia Cup crown and when will champions India get it.<p>The trophy has since remained at the ACC office after Naqvi walked away with it from the presentation ceremony following the Indian team's refusal to accept it from him as the tensions between the Asian neighbours have hit a peak after the Pahalgam terror attack.</p><p>India had defeated beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 Analysis: Invincible India stamp their authority once again.<p>Naqvi is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and the country's interior minister and </p><p>"As of today the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear intructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in person presence," a source close to Naqvi was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.</p><p>"Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI," he added.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: A handshake that never was; Not a pleasant sight, but don't blame the players.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India took strong exception to Naqvi's act of walking away with the trophy and vowed to raise the matter with the International Cricket Council next month. </p><p>There were reports earlier that the Asia Cup trophy will either be formally shipped to India or handed over to an official from the country in Dubai, who in turn will then bring it back home.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | Trophy Fiasco: Mohsin Naqvi placed his ego above the game.<p>The entire Asia Cup was overshadowed by Indo-Pak hostilities. </p><p>The two teams played each other three times in the tournament held in the Middle East with India winning each time, including the final. India maintained a 'no handshake policy' with Pakistan players during the event.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>