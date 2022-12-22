Unadkat 1st Indian cricketer to miss most Test matches

Unadkat creates rare record, becomes first Indian cricketer to miss most Test matches

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 12:13 ist
Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat. Credit: AFP Photo

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram.

Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.

Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaydev Unadkat
Sports News
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

 