Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today: Suresh Raina extends best wishes to Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was "unimaginable" that he is not with the team.

Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent. The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahenra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family.

"Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!" Raina tweeted.

The southpaw, who has been outstanding for the side, said he might even fly back to Dubai to rejoin CSK.

Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.