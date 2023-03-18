UP Warriorz win toss, opt to field against MI

MI have already sealed their playoff spot with their unbeaten run of five wins to sit atop the points table

While MI fielded the same XI, UP decided to include young Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat. Credit: Twitter/@wplt20

UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

While MI fielded the same XI, UP decided to include young Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat.

MI have already sealed their playoff spot with their unbeaten run of five wins to sit atop the points table, while UP Warriorz have claimed two wins and suffered three losses in five games to be third in the standing.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

