USA v Ireland one-day cricket match cancelled due to Covid-19

One of the four umpires tested positive for the disease, rendering rest of the three also unavailable for the match

AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 25 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 16:13 ist
Ireland is currently touring USA. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States' one-day cricket international match with Ireland, due to be played on Sunday, was cancelled because one of the umpires tested positive for Covid-19, USA Cricket said.

The positive case has left all four umpires unavailable for the first one-day international of the series in Florida, as although the three other officials tested negative, they are considered close contacts.

USA Cricket said in a statement the second and third ODIs in the series, currently scheduled for December 28 and December 30, "will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required".

The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.

