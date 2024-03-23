Vijayakumar, Vijayakrishna and Lakshman: The unsung heroes

“Vijayakumar was an exceptional talent at the top, and we used to use him as the shine-remover (laughs),” says Sudhakar Rao. “When you have guys like Prasanna and Chandra, you only need the others to complement them so that’s what those three did, and they never complained about it. And all three of them were so tight. Whenever we gave Prasanna or Chandra a break, these guys would not let the batsmen get away, get into a rhythm, nothing.