Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli's wicket at end of the day was huge for us: Rachin Ravindra

The 24-year-old was understandably elated, and said the pre-tour training stint he had at the Chennai Super Kings Academy vastly benefitted him.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 16:29 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketRachin Ravindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us