Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock join IML governing council

<p>Mumbai: Legendary cricketers Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock were on Saturday announced as the governing council members of the International Masters League tournament.</p>.<p>The inaugural edition of the six-nation T20 tournament featuring former players including India legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara will be held from November 17 to December 8.</p>.<p>"This trinity will oversee the strategic direction, rules, and operations of the IML, ensuring that the league remains a premier platform," the IML said in a release.</p>.<p>The tournament will be held in three stages, from November 17-20 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, from November 21-27 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and from November 28 to December 8 at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. </p>