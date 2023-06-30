Warner and Khawaja build lead after Australia skittle England for 325

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner added 12 runs to extend Australia's lead to 103 by lunch on the third day of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Friday, with the visitors looking to set their hosts a big target on a grey day under floodlights.
England suffered something of a minor collapse earlier, adding just 47 runs to their overnight score for their last six wickets, hitting 325 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 416.
Captain Ben Stokes (17) fell to the second ball of the day, swishing at a shortish one from Mitchell Starc only to get an edge on it, with Cameron Green reaching up to his right to take a difficult catch in the gully.
Harry Brook added five runs to his overnight score to reach his first 50 in Ashes cricket, but then tried to swipe another Starc ball down the ground moments later, instead slicing it high into the air to Pat Cummins for a simple catch at cover.
Jonny Bairstow (16) chipped a simple practice stroke off Josh Hazlewood to Cummins at mid-on, and Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue all fell cheaply, with even part-time spinner Travis Head bagging two wickets for Australia.
Starc was the toast of the bowlers, however, taking three wickets for 33 runs in the morning, having been hit for 55 without a wicket on Thursday afternoon.
The crowd, having been subdued as the England tail end were methodically dismissed, was almost immediately in raptures at the sight of Stuart Broad recommencing battle with Australian opener Warner, cheering every ball.
But in contrast to England's overly adventurous play, Warner and Khawaja calmly fended off the good balls and punished the bad, taking a four each before making their way back to the pavilion for the break.
