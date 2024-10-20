Home
Washington Sundar added to India squad for remaining two Tests against New Zealand

The 25-year-old's inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 13:52 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 13:52 IST
