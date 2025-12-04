<p>Indian cricket fans got an unexpected dose of nostalgia during the second ODI against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a> in Raipur on Wednesday, December 4, thanks to a light-hearted moment between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rohit%20sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> and Rishabh Pant.</p><p>The cameras caught Pant leaning in to inspect something on Rohit’s cheek - a tiny fallen eyelash. In a move that instantly charmed viewers, Pant gently picked it off and placed it on Rohit’s palm. The India skipper closed his eyes, made a wish, and blew it away.</p>.<p>Within minutes, the clip was everywhere - from X and Instagram Reels to cricket meme pages, with fans calling the exchange “peak 90s throwback energy.”</p>