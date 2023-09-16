Home
Homesportscricket

Watch | Virat Kohli wins internet with his Erling Haaland run

Kohli sprinted onto the field with drinks for his teammates, emulating the distinctive running style of Erling Haaland.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 10:04 IST

Follow Us

Virat Kohli once again delighted his fans, showcasing his versatility beyond his cricketing skills. The Indian run machine was seen imitating Erling Haaland, the star striker from Manchester City during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh.

Kohli, along with fellow players Siraj, Bumrah, Pandya, and Yadav, sat out of the playing 11, as the Rohit Sharma-led team decided to give their bench strength a chance. Kohli took on the role of the water boy during the match.

In a moment that quickly became viral on social media, after the dismissal of Anamul Haque, Kohli sprinted onto the field with drinks for his teammates, emulating the distinctive running style of Erling Haaland, the star striker from Manchester City.

The internet loved the video and reacted with memes as well. Kohli fans were elated to see their favourite player having fun.

Premier League’s official Instagram handle for India even shared a video of this moment with the caption, “Not Virat Kohli doing the Erling Haaland run.”. 

Erling Haaland who has had an amazing season of football with Manchester City, achieving a treble win and setting a record with 36 goals in a single season, is known for his distinctive running style on the football field. 

Kohli, who is also a co-owner of FC Goa, has expressed his enthusiasm for football on several occasions. The former Indian Captain earlier had said he’s a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and would support whichever team Ronaldo plays for.

(Published 16 September 2023, 10:04 IST)
