Watch | Virat Kohli wins internet with his Erling Haaland run

Virat Kohli once again delighted his fans, showcasing his versatility beyond his cricketing skills. The Indian run machine was seen imitating Erling Haaland, the star striker from Manchester City during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh.

Kohli, along with fellow players Siraj, Bumrah, Pandya, and Yadav, sat out of the playing 11, as the Rohit Sharma-led team decided to give their bench strength a chance. Kohli took on the role of the water boy during the match.

In a moment that quickly became viral on social media, after the dismissal of Anamul Haque, Kohli sprinted onto the field with drinks for his teammates, emulating the distinctive running style of Erling Haaland, the star striker from Manchester City.