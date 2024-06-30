'We brought it home,' say Indian film celebrities after T20 World Cup victory

"When the going got tough, the Men in Blue showed what they are made of! King Kohli’s anchoring innings, every ball delivered from the magical hands of Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar’s catch that will go down as cricketing legend! and Hitman Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy! "Last but not least, spare a thought for the silent force who guided us to this historic victory. The one and only - the Wall - our coach par excellence - Rahul Dravid. Who are we - Champions! Who are we - Undefeated! Who are we - India! A Proud Indian," Haasan posted.