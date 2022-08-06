West Indies invites India to bat in 4th T20 International

WI invites India to bat in 4th T20 International

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson

PTI
PTI, Fort Lauderhill,
  • Aug 06 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 21:30 ist
West Indies won the toss and elected to field. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

West Indies won the toss and elected to field against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

