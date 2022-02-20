West Indies opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against India

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in third T20I match against India on Sunday.
More to follow..
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana
Trans women on a mission
Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition
In the real-life Garden of Eden
Behind her hijab
Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice
Stem the rivers of hate...
Love in the looking glass