West Indies win toss, bowl in 2nd T20 against Australia

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia in the second and final game of their Twenty20 series in Brisbane on Friday.

The hosts clinched a nail-biting first match on the Gold Coast on Wednesday by three wickets, with Mitchell Starc hitting the winning runs with a ball to spare.

"We will try to be better in the field, with the ball and the bat tonight," said Pooran, whose team are playing their last game before the World Cup preliminaries, where they face Scotland first-up on October 17.

They made two changes with Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy coming in for Raymon Reifer and Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch unusually came in at number four in the first match and top-scored with 58.

But he was on the team-sheet to revert to opener alongside David Warner with Cameron Green dropping to six.

Steve Smith returns for Mitchell Marsh at number three in the only change as they continue to experiment ahead of their defence of the World Cup this month.

"We would have bowled first as well, it looks like a really good wicket," said Finch.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Obed McCoy

Umpires: Phillip Gillespie (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Donovan Koch (AUS)

Match Referee: Bob Stratford (AUS)