Windies win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in third and final ODI against Bangladesh

West Indies made two changes, with Keon Harding and Jahmar Hamilton replacing Andre McCarthy and Joshua Da Silva for the third and final match in the one-day international series

AP
AP, Chattogram, Bangladesh,
  • Jan 25 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 12:22 ist
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (C) celebrates with teammate wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (L) the dismissal of Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das (R) during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Credit: AFP Photo

West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss Monday and decided to bowl first in a bid to avoid a series sweep by Bangladesh.

West Indies made two changes, with fast bowler Keon Harding and wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton replacing Andre McCarthy and Joshua Da Silva for the third and final match in the one-day international series.

After wins by six and seven wickets in the first two games, Bangladesh also made two changes. All-rounder Saifuddin and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replaced fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Keon Harding.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangladesh
West Indies
ODI

What's Brewing

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 