What to know about new world's largest cricket stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2020.

The new Sardar Patel stadium is being built at a cost of Rs. 700 crore with a 1,10,000 seat capacity, which will surpass the Melbourne Cricket ground's 1,00,000 capacity. The first match, expected to be played is an exhibition match between an Asia XI and a World XI, subject to approval by the International Cricket Council.

Some interesting facts:

- The project was envisioned by former President of the Gujarat Cricket Association and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Amit Shah.

- The Rs. 700 crore project is being handled by Larsen & Toubro. They were also in charge of the design, construction and maintenance of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue.

- It's in Motera locality of Ahmedabad. The Motera stadium is laid out over 63 acres of land with luxurious amenities like a clubhouse with three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, an Olympic size swimming pool, 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms and a parking area, which can accommodate around 3,000 bikes and nearly 10,000 bikes.

- The new Motera stadium will have a solar power plant. Lubi Solar, a division of Ahmedabad-based Lubi Electronics, is responsible for the construction of the solar plant.