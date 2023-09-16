Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Winning Asia Cup is important for momentum ahead of World Cup: Gill

The 24-year-old said a victory here will instill in the team a winning habit, and fill them with confidence.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 06:19 IST

Follow Us

Opener Shubman Gill said a victory in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday is important because it will give the team a lot of momentum ahead of the World Cup beginning next month.

The 24-year-old said a victory here will instill in the team a winning habit, and fill them with confidence.

"Winning the (Asia Cup) final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important," he said during the post-match press conference on Friday night.

"It is also important to maintain that momentum because losing in one or two matches can add pressure. Winning here will give us a lot of momentum and confidence going into the World Cup."

India had lost their Super Four match against Bangladesh by six runs on Friday night, but Gill said they have not lost any momentum ahead of the summit clash.

"I don't think we have lost any momentum. I think we gave away extra 10-15 runs to their (Bangladesh) lower-order batters, but that apart we played some good cricket."

"But these things happen on such kinds of wickets. Hopefully, we can execute these lessons in the final (of Asia Cup) and in the World Cup."

Gill said Sri Lanka have been playing good cricket, and India needed to be at their best to beat them in the final.

"I think they (SL) have great momentum with them. The way they won the last match (against Pakistan) was great to see."

"We will have to pull up our socks, and we have to be at our 100 percent to beat them,” he said.

Gill said playing on slow-turning pitches in the Asia Cup will stand India in good stead during the approaching World Cup.

"It is a great practice for batsmen and bowlers because these are the kind of pitches that we generally play in India."

"Playing on these wickets against good teams against good oppositions under pressure will definitely help us in the World Cup," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 06:19 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricket World CupAsia CupAsia Cup 2023Shubham Gill

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT