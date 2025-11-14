<p>Kolkata: Temba Bavuma termed winning the Test series, starting here from Wednesday, in India would be second only to their World Test Championship triumph which dethroned Australia in June this year. </p><p>"I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship... Not much to trump that. But second to that, I think will be winning in India," the Proteas' skipper said on the eve of first Test at Eden Gardens on Thursday.</p><p>"It's something that's I wouldn't even say it's eluded us, but we haven't been able to do for the longest of time. So, I mean, that's definitely up there in terms of ambition. We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group, there have been moments of hurt. So we know what it's about.</p><p>"We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams -- fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world," he elaborated.</p>.<p>Bavuma returns to the Test fold after proving match fitness following a long injury lay-off. He not only scored runs but batted time as well in the second four-day match against India A, in Bengaluru.</p>.India A vs South Africa A: Siraj, Rahul, Kuldeep, and Bavuma eye red-ball time ahead of Test series.<p>"For me, the biggest thing was having come off a long lay-off of Test cricket, getting back on the field, proving my fitness to myself and everyone around, spending some time at the crease. I think that was important," he said.</p>.<p>Bavuma was also happy for the experience of playing Kuldeep Yadav for the first time in the four-day match, said India's left-arm wrist spinner will be a handful.</p>.<p>"I'd rather face him in the A game than here in Kolkata -- that's if he plays. He’s not a massive turner of the ball, but he can obviously deceive you off the wicket. You can see why India have a lot of faith in him. Definitely a guy who's a wicket-taker."</p>.<p>South Africa, Bavuma felt, also had extra motivation for the series, with no Boxing Day Test scheduled this year.</p>.<p>“This Test series becomes our festive season," he said. “It’s sad for us as players and fans, but we’ll try and make the most of it. We’d love to play more Tests against India, England and Australia... Maybe not just two, maybe three… Back home, there’s been a major shift in mindset towards the Proteas. I think there’s a lot more appreciation now," he said.</p>