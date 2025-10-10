<p>Bengaluru: One of the misfortunes of being among the best is that it comes with constant criticism when the chips are down. These individuals often find themselves judged by their own high standards, rather than by that of their peers. Unfair? Maybe. But with bouquets come brickbats too. </p>.<p>If one cuts to cricket and especially the Women’s ODI World Cup, Smriti Mandhana finds herself in that situation and questions have been asked of her batting form after three consecutive failures. </p>.<p>In the post-mortem of India’s first World Cup defeat to South Africa on Thursday, a concern was raised that the hosts have to address before the game on Sunday against Australia -- the form of their vice-captain and their best bet for runs at the top for Smriti has managed scores of 8, 23 and 23 in India's three matches for a grand total of 54 runs and an average of 18. </p>.<p>And the disappointment was apparent on Smriti’s face when she trudged back to the dressing room after Nadine de Klerk tonked one over long-on to seal a famous win for South Africa.</p>.India vs West Indies: Hosts ride on Jaiswal heroics to post 318/2.<p>Things always get magnified when you come into a World Cup as the highest run-getter in women's ODIs for the year and sit sky-high in the batting charts as the No.1 in the world in the format. </p>.<p>The problem for Smriti, and of course India, is that this tournament’s dip is just the tip of the iceberg, as the World Cups have not been her happy hunting ground. </p>.<p>Barring the 2022 ODI World Cup, where she cracked 327 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.71 and strike rate of 78.04, she has managed a mere 286 runs in 12 other innings, averaging 23.83 in the rest of the 50-over World Cups. </p>.<p>While the ODI World Cup is one side of the coin, the T20 World Cups also have a very similar story, if not worse, to narrate. She has scored 524 runs, at an average of 21.83, with just four fifties. </p>.<p>Leading up to the tournament, Smriti had mustered 928 runs in 14 innings, averaging 66.28 and striking at 115.85. And most recently in the ODI series, where India played Australia, she scored truckloads of runs, averaging 100, striking at 138.25. </p>.<p>However, she has failed to ride the momentum to the World Cup, raising a deep concern.. </p>.<p>On the other side, Harmanpreet Kaur, slated to be among the key middle-order strengths for India and one who usually comes to the party in World Cups (876 runs in 22 innings, averaging over 40), has faltered under pressure. </p>.<p>India’s skipper has squandered three starts without converting any into a match-winning score, making just 46 runs at an average of 16.33, adding to India’s worry. </p>.<p>What has prevented this cautious period from going into a panic station is the hope that comes from Smriti’s wonderful records outside of these ICC events. And India will desperately look up to her to raise her game, especially in the next three fixtures against Australia, England and New Zealand. </p>.<p>Highlights - Smriti's World Cup woes\n2014 T20 WC: Mat: 4, Runs: 36, Avg: 12, SR: 94.73\n2016 T20 WC: Mat: 4, Runs: 35, Avg: 8.75, SR: 68.62\n2017 ODI WC: Mat: 9, Runs: 232 runs, Avg: 29, SR: 94.30\n2018 T20 WC: Mat: 5, Runs: 178, Avg: 35.60, SR: 125.35\n2020 T20 WC: Mat: 4, Runs: 49, Avg: 12.25, SR: 125.64\n2022 ODI WC: Mat: 7, Runs: 327, Avg: 46.71, SR: 78.04\n2023 T20 WC: Mat: 4, Runs: 151, Avg: 37.75, SR: 138.53\n2024 T20 WC: Mat: 4, Runs: 75, Avg: 18.75, SR: 94.93\n2025 ODI WC: Mat: 3*, Runs: 54, Avg: 18, SR: 72.97</p>