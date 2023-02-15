Women's Premier League: Sania Mirza to mentor RCB

Women's Premier League: RCB rope in Sania Mirza as team's mentor

The franchise feels that Mirza, winner of six Grand Slams, fits perfectly into the 'RCB Play Bold' philosophy

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 12:22 ist
Mirza, who retired from Tennis after the Australian Open earlier this year, has been appointed RCB's mentor in the WPL. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, who played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team as their mentor in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

"It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor," the winner of six Grand Slam and 43 WTA titles said in an RCB statement.

"Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch," Mirza said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Also Read | Team-wise list of players during WPL auction

"RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement.

"RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League...

"It will push the women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child," she added.

Mirza retired from the sport after the Australian Open earlier this year, where she and her partner Rohan Bopanna finished runners-up in the mixed doubles event.

She has announced that the ATP Dubai Open later this month would be her swansong tournament as she's expected to join the franchise after that.

Also Read | WPL Auction 2023: RCB sign Smriti Mandhana, MI win bid for Harmanpreet Kaur

On the appointment of Mirza as the mentor, Rajesh V Menon, head and vice president of RCB said, "We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career.

"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, and encourage our team as she herself has been an uber-competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports."

RCB has built a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names in women's cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia's Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
women's cricket
Women's Premier League
RCB
Bengaluru
sports
Cricket
Sania Mirza
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 