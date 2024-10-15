Women's T20 World Cup | India eliminated after New Zealand beat Pakistan to enter semifinals

<p>Dubai, Oct 14 (PTI) India were eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand scripted a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan here on Monday to reach the semifinals for the first time since the 2016 edition. </p><p>India's only chance to make the semifinals was depended on a Pakistan win with an inferior Net Run-rate compared to theirs.</p>.<p>Pakistan were very much in the game after restricting New Zealand to a meagre 110 for six in 20 overs.</p>.<p>However, Pakistan's batting crumbled badly as they were shot out for 56 in just 11.4 overs as White Ferns entered the semifinals with three wins from four games in Group A.</p>.<p>Australia topped the group with eight points while New Zealand came second with six points. The loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener effectively cost India a place in the last four.</p>.<p>Spinner Amelia Kerr took three wickets but it was seamers Lea Tahuhu (1/8) and Eden Carson (2/7) who opened the floodgates.</p>.<p>Pakistan were supposed to reach the target in less than 12 overs to qualify but they ended up being all out before that.</p>.T20 Women's World Cup | Harmanpreet’s unbeaten fifty in vain as Australia dent India’s semifinal hopes with 9-run win.<p>Earlier, Pakistan bowlers gave a good account of themselves restricting New Zealand to a modest total.</p>.<p>While openers Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Plimmer (17) added 41 runs for the opening stand and just when it seemed that the duo has created a solid foundation, the Pakistani spinners suddenly applied the choke on the opposition.</p>.<p>The two spinners -- off-break bowler Omaima Sohail (1/14 in 4 overs) and left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu (3/18 in 4 overs) -- were brilliant through the middle overs with 21 dot balls and four wickets between them for only 29 runs. PTI KHS BS BS</p>