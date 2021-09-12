Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 WC squad

Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in Group A and begin their World Cup campaign against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Oct 18

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (L) celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen as Aiden Markram (R) looks on during the first international Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka on Sunday called up 21-year-old mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana to their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Theekshana, who took four wickets on his one-day international debut against South Africa last week, is joined by left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, the only uncapped player in the squad, who took 11 wickets on his test debut against Bangladesh earlier this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva complete the spin bowling contingent, with Akila Dananjaya and leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga among the reserves.

Veteran seamer Nuwan Pradeep has been included as part of a pace attack that includes Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounders Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Madushanka.

There were no major omissions apart from Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, who are serving year-long bans for breaking COVID-19 protocols on their tour of England in July.

Kusal Perera returns from injury to keep out Minod Bhanuka, who had been keeping wickets in Perera's absence.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in Group A and begin their World Cup campaign against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 18. Ireland and the Netherlands are the other teams in the group.

Sri Lanka squad for the Twenty20 World Cup:

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

