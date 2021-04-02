Days after testing positive for Covid-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday that he has been hospitalised as "a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice." The 47-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he tweeted.
Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.
Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021
The batting great, who was part of India's historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory.
Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19.
Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.
(With inputs from PTI)
