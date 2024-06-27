F1 driver Pierre Gasly signs multi-year deal with Alpine

Renault-owned Alpine have extended Pierre Gasly’s stay for the 2025 season and beyond, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Alpine decided to part ways with Esteban Ocon at the end of the season, ending his near five-year spell with the team.

Gasly, who is in his second season with Alpine, has 140 race starts in Formula One. The Frenchman has scored points in three races in a row.

The 28-year-old finished third in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

"I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," Gasly said in a statement.