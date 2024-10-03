Michael Schumacher 'Seen In Public' 1st Time In 11 Years

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/f1-racing">Formula 1</a> legend and seven-time World Drivers' Championship winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/michael-schumacher">Michael Schumacher</a> was present at his daughter's wedding, various reports suggested, though he was not visible/available to the rest of the guests.</p>.<p>Schumacher had a skiing accident back in December 2013, where he suffered a traumatic head injury.</p><p>Since then, he has not been seen in public, and the true extent of his medical condition has been kept a secret by the Schumacher family, although various reports have popped up over the years, ranging from him being unable to walk and talk, to him recovering well. </p>.<p>UK news publication <em>Metro</em> <a href="https://metro.co.uk/2024/10/01/michael-schumacher-seen-public-first-time-11-years-21714626/" rel="nofollow">reported</a> that "the wedding is believed to be the first time Michael has been allowed in public since his accident". It was reported that guests were required to leave their phones at the door, supposedly to prevent photos from being leaked. </p>.<p>Claiming the same, German publication <em>BILD</em> said that it was <a href="https://www.bild.de/unterhaltung/stars-und-leute/hochzeitsfeier-auf-mallorca-im-engsten-kreis-schumis-tochter-hat-ja-gesagt-66f65f30ee5af53f9b2046c2">'quite possible'</a> that the F1 legend was present at the wedding.</p>.Hamilton says things OK with team after criticising Singapore GP strategy.<p>Following the wedding, it is reported that Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, might have softened her stance on privacy and Michael might be seen in more events in the future.</p>.<p>Schumacher raced in F1 for 22 years, from 1991 to 2013, having driven for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes. He set the world record for the most Formula One World Drivers' Championships, winning it seven times- record which has since been equalled by Sir Lewis Hamilton. </p>