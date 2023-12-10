The era of Verstappen?

“The direct switch from F3 to F1, especially as a teenager is never easy,” reckoned Chandhok. “Hamilton and some of the other guys did F3, then F2 before moving to F1. So they went through the system properly. Verstappen was plucked out from F3 and thrust directly into the brutal world of F1. That’s why there were so many mistakes early on. But Max, like champions do, has learnt from his mistakes. The evolution in such a short time is extraordinary. He now knows he necessarily doesn’t have to qualify on pole to win a race. He knows he can win it from anywhere on the grid. He also knows he doesn’t have to go full throttle in the opening lap. There are plenty of laps to engineer a win. He just understands the race dynamics better now. He’s calm, totally assured and got great self-belief. Miami Grand Prix is an example where he won from ninth on the grid.”