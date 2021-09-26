Father of former cricketer Parthiv Patel passes away

Father of former cricketer Parthiv Patel passes away

Parthiv, 36, played 25 matches for India in which he scored 934 runs, with 71 as his best

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 26 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 16:16 ist
Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel's father Ajaybhai died on Sunday, the cricketer informed through social media.

Parthiv, 36, played 25 matches for India in which he scored 934 runs, with 71 as his best.

"It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Mr. Ajaybhai Bipinchandra Patel. He left for his heavenly abode on 26th September 2021. We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Namah Shivay," tweeted Parthiv.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his condolences to Parthiv.

"May your father's soul rest in peace @parthiv9! My heartfelt condolences to your entire family in this time of grief," tweeted Tendulkar.

