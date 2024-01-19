AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in Indian Women's League

New Delhi: The league committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended a promotion and relegation based system for the Indian Women's League (IWL), which was introduced in 2016.

The IWL has seen four teams winning the competition in its six seasons with the reigning champion Gokulam Kerala emerging victorious thrice.

"In a major move, the committee recommended introducing the system of promotion-relegation of teams involving IWL and IWL 2, effective from the 2024-25 season," said AIFF in a release.

In all, seven teams compete in the event and the champions get a chance to compete in the AFC Asian Women's Club Championship, the top tier club competition for women in the region.

"The committee reviewed the nominations filed by the various state associations for IWL 2 and recommended steps to finalise it. After long deliberations, the committee recommended setting February 5, 2024, as the last date of nomination for the IWL 2 teams," it added.