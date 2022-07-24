All-trans football team in Manipur awaits recognition and support to keep the game going

In March 2020, footballer Miller Khuman's dream was fulfilled when Ya All, an NGO in Manipur started an all-transgender football team and a tournament only for the third gender players.

This not only provided them with a platform to show their football talents but also gave them an identity as India's first all-transgender football team.

Nearly three years have passed since then but Miller and his teammates are still struggling to get official recognition as a third-gender sports outfit as the Manipur government lacks the policy to support the third gender players.

"We want to play and progress like other professional footballers but that goal seems impossible without recognition by the government. We want the government to recognise us as a third gender category of players and support us accordingly," Miller, 27, who is now the captain of the all-transgender football team, told DH from Imphal on Sunday.

Miller said many transgender footballers are willing to join the team but the lack of support from the government is playing the spoilsport in pursuing their dream.

Founder of the football team and Ya All, Sadam Hanjabam said they approached the All Manipur Football Association for registration as a third-gender football team. "But some officials asked me to register the team as a women's team as the government is yet to formulate a policy to recognise and support the third gender players. They told me that since these players were born as women, they can register as a women's team only," he said.

Crowdfunding:

With the Manipur government not willing to support the third gender players, Hanjabam has launched an online crowdfunding campaign seeking funding support. "We want to keep the game of third-gender players going but funding has become a big hurdle now. We need at least Rs. 15 lakh for one year to support the players and their training. So I request the corporate groups, NGOs and all others to support us till we succeed in convincing our government to recognise the third gender players as a separate category," Hanjabam said.

Formed in 2017, Ya All has been organising an all-transgender football tournament and has been working for the welfare of the third gender people in the state.

"Manipur is considered as a sports hub of the country but the transgender players are struggling for their identity on the field. We have seen how medals of many transgender players have been taken away based on their hormone level and after they were found hiding their gender. So if we can support the third gender players and recognise them as a third gender category as we have done in some other sectors, we will be able to set a model team to bring in inclusivity in sports too," he said.