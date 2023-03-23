Apple considering bidding for EPL streaming rights

Apple considering bidding for English football streaming rights

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as US audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 23 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 17:24 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, the report said.

Apple and the Premier League did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as US audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.

Last year, major League Soccer and Apple TV had announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade.

Amazon.com Inc too is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, according to a report from The Information in December.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Apple
English Premier League
EPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 