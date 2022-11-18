Argentine writer releases book of bizarre WC tales

Argentine writer releases book of bizarre World Cup tales ahead of Qatar

Wernicke looks at covering the world's most important sporting event from 'different perspectives,' he said in an interview

Reuters
Reuters, Bueno Aires ,
  • Nov 18 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 22:19 ist
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20. Credit: AFP Photo

A man jumped into a river full of crocodiles to get tickets for 2010's World Cup, a Uruguay player returned to the field just after suffering a heart attack and a Russian couple broke up after arguing over who was the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

These are some of the unusual facts that Argentine writer Luciano Wernicke has compiled in the latest version of his book "Incredible World Cup Stories," published in 20 languages, ahead of the Qatar World Cup opening match on Sunday.

Wernicke looks at covering the world's most important sporting event from "different perspectives," he said in an interview with Reuters, as "even the smallest stories somehow describe what the passion for soccer is".

Also Read — FIFA World Cup draws attention to equal rights, including attire

In 1994, he wrote, an Albanian man went into a betting shop and gambled his wife on an Argentina win against Bulgaria. His bet lost 2-0, which subsequently led to the loss of his horrified wife as well.

Sixteen years later, a radio station in host country South Africa offered two tickets to the final match to whoever did the craziest thing to get them. The winner: a man who threw himself into a river full of crocodiles.

With a new chapter added for each World Cup, this is Wernicke's third edition of the book, and he is already gathering bizarre titbits on the upcoming Qatar tournament, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

"There are many interesting things, starting with all these boycott claims and the human rights issues," Wernicke, 52, said. "Outside of sports, there will undoubtedly be plenty. The social side will weigh heavily."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qatar
World Cup
Football
Sport News
Qatar World Cup
FIFA

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 