Arsenal signs Dani Ceballos on loan again from Real Madrid

  Sep 05 2020
Dani Ceballos. Credit: AP Photo

Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal last season and gradually became an integral part of Mikel Arteta's team, helping it win the FA Cup.

"I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skilled player," Arteta said on Friday.

"We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

Arsenal starts the new Premier League season with a match away to Fulham on September 12.

