Arteta backs Arsenal to end Anfield jinx

"It's going to be a special atmosphere for both teams and it's strong opposition. We'll prepare to win it and go for it - it'll be an intense match," Arteta told reporters.

"It's always great to be in the highest position in this league and we'll try to maintain that, but we've to be intelligent to manage the game.

"Last time we beat them was a while ago and it was a good moment, which is something we can replicate tomorrow..."

The Spanish manager provided an injury update on a trio of injured midfielders, saying: "Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn't trained with the team yet.

"Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt."

Arsenal 'Clear' on Super League

Arteta also weighed in on Thursday's European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a Super League.

"We're very clear. It's exactly the same. We remain in the same position," Arteta said. "We love playing in the Champions League and we'll continue to do so.