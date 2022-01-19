Asian Cup: 2 Indian team players test Covid positive

Asian Cup: Two members of Indian team test Covid positive on eve of tournament

One of the players would have featured in the starting XI in the campaign opener against Iran

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 19 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 19:37 ist
Hosts India open their campaign in the continental showpiece against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Credit: IANS Photo

Covid-19 breached the Indian women's football team's bio-security bubble here on Wednesday ahead of the AFC Asian Cup with two players testing positive for the virus, forcing the organisers to shift them to a medical facility for isolation.

"Two members of the Indian Women's Senior National Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.

"The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all," the organising federation wrote in another tweet.

One of the players would have featured in the starting XI in the campaign opener against Iran, a source close to the AIFF said.

Hosts India open their campaign in the continental showpiece against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tournament assumes significance as the top-five finishers will book a place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

India is grouped with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
FOOTBALL
asian cup
Indian Football
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 