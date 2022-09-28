Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly in Paris

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to 'fight against racism'

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Sep 28 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 10:17 ist
Brazil's forward Richarlison shoots the ball during the friendly football match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.”

The federation's president said he was shocked with what happened.

“The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Brazilian media said stadium security personell unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field. (

