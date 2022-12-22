BFC's time for turnaround is now

Bengaluru FC will take on high-flying Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday with an eye on a better second half of the Indian Super League season.

It is safe to say that sitting eighth in the table at the halfway mark was not where the Bengaluru side, who won the Durand Cup to complete their domestic trophy collection earlier this season, envisioned themselves to be.

The club came into the season with good vibes, in form and a squad that looked like they could get back to challenging for the top prizes again. But sadly, that script did not graduate from the writer's room.

But there is reason to be optimistic, after all, football runs on it.

First and foremost this season, the playoff spot will be for the top six and not the usual top four, allowing more opportunity to make the grade.

While they have not had the rub of the green, their defence, as a unit, remains strong and there is evidence to suggest that they are eliminating the individual errors which proved costly. They have won two of their last four games and will play more games at Kanteerava in the second half of the season having played six of their 10 games away from home.

The team had been hit hard by injuries and head coach Simon Grayson confirmed that key players, particularly the foreigners, are on their way back to fitness.

Despite all the nuggets of positivity, when Hyderabad come calling on Friday, the home side will be the underdogs. Manolo Marquez’s side are second in the table. They have the best defence in the league, with just six goals conceded, and while their main man upfront - Bartholomew Ogbeche - has not been at the races, the likes of Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir and Borja Herrera have shared and shouldered the burden.

“Hyderabad are a team that has been together for a time and won a trophy last year. When we played (in the away match), it was a close game. We have a good team and we can beat anyone on our day,” said Grayson on the eve of the game.

Last weekend’s win and clean sheet against Jamshedpur FC will give confidence to the home side.

“We have to back up last week’s result and build on it. You could sense a feel-good factor. BFC have not lost too many games here and we want to keep this place a fortress,” the coach said.

“It was good to get a clean sheet and win at home. We need to build on this to further progress this season. Neet to be strong at the back. Hopefully, we can replicate the win,” added goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Yes, the win against Jamshedpur, the league shield winner last season, is a big one but that is against a team that has fallen well below their exalted levels. However, a win against Hyderabad - the reigning champions - will be a strong statement for Bengaluru.

The season is coming to a point where it is make-or-break time and for BFC, the ever-shrinking window for a turnaround is now.