Brighton ruin Luton's PL return with 4-1 thrashing

March rose above three Luton defenders to expertly head home Kaoru Mitoma’s cross in the 36th minute of a game that the home side dominated.

Joao Pedro, signed from Watford in the pre-season, then doubled the lead from the spot in the 71st minute after winning what looked like a soft penalty after falling down in a challenge with Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

That was evened up by another debatable decision which allowed Carlton Morris to scored Luton’s first ever Premier League goal from the spot in the 80th minute, but Adingra latched onto a defensive slip to restore the Seagulls' two-goal advantage five minutes later.

It might have been a more successful afternoon for Joao Pedro, who fluffed an easy tap-in from right in front of goal in the fifth minute. The 21-year-old scuffed his shot after Pascal Gross had cut the ball back into his path.

Danny Welbeck was full of attacking intent and came close in the 38th minute with a dipping effort that came off the woodwork and into the arms of the visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Lockyer, making his return after cardiac surgery, did make contact with Joao Pedro but it looked innocuous as Brighton were awarded a fortuitous penalty just past the 70-minute mark.