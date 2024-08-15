Captain Bruno Fernandes extends Manchester United stay until June 2027

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027, with the option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who joined United in 2020 and has scored 79 goals and provided 67 assists in 234 appearances for the club, had signed a previous contract in 2022 which ran until 2026.

"Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United," the 29-year-old said in a statement.